Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,192 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Woodward worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Woodward by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 347 shares of the technology company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total transaction of $711,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,625.15. This represents a 37.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $104,344.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,320.02. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $7,741,205. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "positive" rating and a $423.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $350.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.34 and a 200-day moving average of $343.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.46 and a 52 week high of $407.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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