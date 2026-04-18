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Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Workday logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Mirae Asset increased its stake in Workday by 26.8% in Q4, adding 29,002 shares to hold 137,281 shares worth about $29.5 million (≈0.05% of the company).
  • Company insiders have been net sellers recently—nearly 989,814 shares sold over the past three months (≈$131.6 million), including 107,500 shares by major shareholder David A. Duffield; insiders now own 19.31%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target of $199.71, but several firms recently trimmed targets (e.g., Citigroup to $148, RBC to $180, Mizuho to $210).
  • Interested in Workday? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,281 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Workday worth $29,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $556,252,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,718,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Workday by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $247.00 to $148.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at $21,193,850.86. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $13,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,631,158.24. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company's stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.83. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.36 and a 12-month high of $276.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Workday's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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