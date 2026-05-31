Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,141 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 418,488 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Workday worth $76,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 564.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Workday by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,869 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,091,926 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,089,970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore lowered Workday from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $210.00 price objective on Workday in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on Workday in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

Key Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and earnings topping estimates and management highlighting renewed momentum in the core business plus stronger AI-driven demand for HR and finance automation. This has supported the stock’s recent move higher.

Workday’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and earnings topping estimates and management highlighting renewed momentum in the core business plus stronger AI-driven demand for HR and finance automation. This has supported the stock’s recent move higher. Positive Sentiment: Workday expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring AI agents for HR and finance into Gemini Enterprise and daily workflows, reinforcing the company’s AI product story and potentially improving long-term adoption. Workday and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Bring AI Agents for HR and Finance Into Employees' Daily Workflows

Workday expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring AI agents for HR and finance into Gemini Enterprise and daily workflows, reinforcing the company’s AI product story and potentially improving long-term adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage has been constructive, with commentary around Workday being a top momentum and value name, and Bank of America reportedly reinstating coverage while acknowledging the strength of its sticky enterprise software franchise.

Analyst coverage has been constructive, with commentary around Workday being a top momentum and value name, and Bank of America reportedly reinstating coverage while acknowledging the strength of its sticky enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Broader software sentiment improved after Snowflake’s strong results eased fears that AI would displace subscription software, which helped lift Workday and other SaaS names as investors rotated back into AI-enabled enterprise platforms.

Broader software sentiment improved after Snowflake’s strong results eased fears that AI would displace subscription software, which helped lift Workday and other SaaS names as investors rotated back into AI-enabled enterprise platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Workday also announced a deeper Google Cloud integration for AI agents and other product enhancements, which is strategically important but still needs time to translate into sustained revenue acceleration.

Workday also announced a deeper Google Cloud integration for AI agents and other product enhancements, which is strategically important but still needs time to translate into sustained revenue acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Despite the recent rebound, Workday remains well below its 52-week high and has lagged the broader market over the past year, so some investors may still view the rally as a recovery move rather than a full trend reversal.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $179,184.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,344.35. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at $21,193,850.86. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.78. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $257.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Workday's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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