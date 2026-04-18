World Investment Advisors Acquires 16,885 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,641 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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