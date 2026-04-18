World Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,213 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Chevron were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More.

High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More.

Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More.

Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More.

Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More.

Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More.

Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More.

Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline risk from Iran war developments — Commentary notes that signs the Iran‑driven risk premium is easing (or the war ending) reduced the war‑related premium that had boosted CVX, producing volatility. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE CVX opened at $184.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $366.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.33 and a one year high of $214.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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