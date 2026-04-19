World Investment Advisors Has $12.35 Million Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Up 1.6%

MCD traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.78. 3,222,805 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,568. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $283.47 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $319.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.82. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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