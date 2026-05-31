Wormser Freres Gestion Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wormser Freres Gestion cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,649 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 0.2% of Wormser Freres Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wormser Freres Gestion's holdings in Zoetis were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6%

ZTS opened at $77.81 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $172.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

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About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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