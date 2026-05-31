Wormser Freres Gestion Sells 24,691 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wormser Freres Gestion reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 24,691 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.1% of Wormser Freres Gestion's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wormser Freres Gestion's holdings in Oracle were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day moving average of $178.35. The company has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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