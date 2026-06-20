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Worthington Financial Partners LLC Makes New $781,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Worthington Financial Partners LLC disclosed a new stake in Intel, buying 21,152 shares in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000.
  • Intel’s stock has surged sharply, recently trading near $133.99 versus a 52-week low of $18.97, even as analysts remain mixed with an overall Hold rating and an average price target of $87.09.
  • The company posted a strong quarterly beat, with $0.29 EPS and $13.58 billion in revenue, while recent news has centered on progress in its turnaround, including foundry advances and a reported potential collaboration with Apple on U.S. chip production.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intel.

Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,152 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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