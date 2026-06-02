W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 110,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of W.P. Carey worth $307,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,901,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $214,315,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 12.8% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 104,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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W.P. Carey Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is 158.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $74.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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