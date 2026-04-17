Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,731 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 138,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and record engagement — Schwab reported $1.43 adjusted EPS and record revenue driven by higher trading volumes, underscoring strong client activity. Read More.

Q1 beat and record engagement — Schwab reported $1.43 adjusted EPS and record revenue driven by higher trading volumes, underscoring strong client activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Launch of Schwab Crypto — phased rollout will let retail clients trade spot Bitcoin and Ether on Schwab platforms, potentially expanding trading revenue and client stickiness. Read More.

Launch of Schwab Crypto — phased rollout will let retail clients trade spot Bitcoin and Ether on Schwab platforms, potentially expanding trading revenue and client stickiness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI client agents coming in June — management plans client‑facing AI tools to improve experience and reduce service costs over time. Read More.

AI client agents coming in June — management plans client‑facing AI tools to improve experience and reduce service costs over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Large client inflows and account growth — Schwab added ~1.3M accounts and reported ~$11.7T in client assets; positive for long‑term fee and advisory revenue but not an immediate hedge to interest‑income risk. Read More.

Large client inflows and account growth — Schwab added ~1.3M accounts and reported ~$11.7T in client assets; positive for long‑term fee and advisory revenue but not an immediate hedge to interest‑income risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — investors will parse management commentary on cash‑sweep dynamics, NII outlook and execution of new products. Read More.

Earnings call transcript available — investors will parse management commentary on cash‑sweep dynamics, NII outlook and execution of new products. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance trimmed — Schwab set full‑year EPS to $5.70–$5.80, below recent Street estimates; the guidance gap is the main near‑term valuation pressure point.

FY‑2026 EPS guidance trimmed — Schwab set full‑year EPS to $5.70–$5.80, below recent Street estimates; the guidance gap is the main near‑term valuation pressure point. Negative Sentiment: Net interest income / “cash‑sorting” risk — analysts flagged weaker‑than‑expected NII and sensitivity to clients moving sweep cash into higher‑yield alternatives, which can compress margins going forward. Read More.

Net interest income / “cash‑sorting” risk — analysts flagged weaker‑than‑expected NII and sensitivity to clients moving sweep cash into higher‑yield alternatives, which can compress margins going forward. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and option positioning increase near‑term volatility — several insiders sold under 10b5‑1 plans and traders bought elevated put volume ahead of earnings, amplifying downside risk. Read More. Read More.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 7.6%

SCHW opened at $92.65 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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