Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $926.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $875.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $971.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,224.59.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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