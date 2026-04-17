Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 4,922 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,495 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $276.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average of $278.22. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $332.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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