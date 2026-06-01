Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL is Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579,918 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 415,759 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises 4.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.61% of Xcel Energy worth $264,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,683 shares of the company's stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company's stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,184 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,360 shares of the company's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Xcel Energy's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $90.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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