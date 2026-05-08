Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.5925 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus set a $86.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $91.13.

Read Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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