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Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Stock Position Boosted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Xcel Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Cbre Investment Management boosted its Xcel Energy stake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, adding 356,208 shares to bring its total to 2.32 million shares valued at about $171.7 million.
  • Other institutional investors also increased or initiated positions, and hedge funds now own 78.38% of Xcel Energy’s shares, underscoring broad institutional interest in the utility.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Xcel Energy has an average “Buy” rating with a consensus price target of $90.63, while the stock recently traded down 3.9% to $76.41.
  • Interested in Xcel Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,324,667 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 356,208 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 2.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.39% of Xcel Energy worth $171,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,908,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,579,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,413,000 after purchasing an additional 415,759 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus set a $86.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Trading Down 3.9%

XEL opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.30%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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