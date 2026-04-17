Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $658,000 in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,513 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,096,577,000 after acquiring an additional 750,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after buying an additional 439,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $724,432,000 after buying an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $907,164,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Corning reported a quarterly beat, revenue growth year-over-year and set Q1 guidance (0.660–0.700 EPS) that indicates continued earnings momentum — a reminder the business fundamentals still look intact.

Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Corning reported a quarterly beat, revenue growth year-over-year and set Q1 guidance (0.660–0.700 EPS) that indicates continued earnings momentum — a reminder the business fundamentals still look intact. Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: TV commentator Jim Cramer discussed why he likes Corning, which can help retail demand and sentiment. Read More.

High-profile endorsement: TV commentator Jim Cramer discussed why he likes Corning, which can help retail demand and sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed signal from JPMorgan: the bank raised its price target to $175 (up from $115) but simultaneously downgraded GLW to Neutral from Overweight — signaling a smaller upside case versus prior “blue‑sky” scenarios and creating ambiguity for investors. Read More.

Mixed signal from JPMorgan: the bank raised its price target to $175 (up from $115) but simultaneously downgraded GLW to Neutral from Overweight — signaling a smaller upside case versus prior “blue‑sky” scenarios and creating ambiguity for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: analyses show Corning’s performance relative to computer/tech peers is mixed this year, so sector rotations could influence short-term moves more than company-specific news. Read More.

Sector context: analyses show Corning’s performance relative to computer/tech peers is mixed this year, so sector rotations could influence short-term moves more than company-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sell-side downgrade drove the intraday drop: JPMorgan’s downgrade citing valuation concerns triggered investor selling and put downward pressure on the stock today. Market participants are focused on the company’s high PE and how much future growth is already priced in. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $166.03 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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