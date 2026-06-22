XML Financial LLC Sells 4,924 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,254 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $133.99 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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