Xponance LLC Buys 51,482 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Xponance LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,676 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel (INTC) to Buy from Underperform and raised its price target to $135 from $96, citing stronger confidence in Intel’s CPU growth opportunity and its external foundry business. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded to Buy from Underperform and raised its price target to $135 from $96, citing stronger confidence in Intel’s CPU growth opportunity and its external foundry business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Intel could benefit from a larger-than-expected server CPU market and growing demand tied to agentic AI, supporting the view that its foundry and data center recovery could drive further upside. Article Title

Analysts said Intel could benefit from a larger-than-expected server CPU market and growing demand tied to agentic AI, supporting the view that its foundry and data center recovery could drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also helped by articles framing Intel’s AI foundry push as becoming more real, with new customer traction and national-security relevance adding to the long-term growth story. Article Title

Investor sentiment was also helped by articles framing Intel’s AI foundry push as becoming more real, with new customer traction and national-security relevance adding to the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Nvidia hired former Intel government-affairs chief Bruce Andrews to lead Washington strategy, which highlights Intel’s influence in U.S. chip-policy circles but does not directly change Intel’s fundamentals. Article Title

Separately, Nvidia hired former Intel government-affairs chief Bruce Andrews to lead Washington strategy, which highlights Intel’s influence in U.S. chip-policy circles but does not directly change Intel’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted a recent insider sale at Intel, which can create a small overhang even as the stock has rallied sharply. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $116.96 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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