XY Planning Network Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,307,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,539,618,000 after buying an additional 130,698 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,450,000 after buying an additional 130,848 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,932,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,381,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $913,548,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $764,725,000 after buying an additional 528,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $344.00 to $343.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $309.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,700. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $296.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.20. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.90 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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