Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,176 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.9%

NMRK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 711,880 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.68. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 4.30%.The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Newmark Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

See Also

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