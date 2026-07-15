Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,647 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 36,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.87 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 100.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.41.

Read Our Latest Report on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

Further Reading

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