Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.77 Million in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.24% of NWPX Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $132.65 on Friday. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $152.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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