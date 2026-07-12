Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 143.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.21.

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Genmab A/S Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 4,927,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,152. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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