Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,942,258 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $13,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,578 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,996,699 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,607 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,467 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 288,602 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itau Unibanco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,265,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,816.22. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodrigues Andre Luis Teixeira sold 182,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,612,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,637,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,442,847.02. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 292,277 shares of company stock worth $2,646,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 27.27%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Itau Unibanco's payout ratio is 4.11%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Free Report).

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