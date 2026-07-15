Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 29,730 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 29,730 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here