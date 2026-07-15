Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 340,632 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL - Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 340,632 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company's stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $173,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,597,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,794. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,999 shares of company stock worth $237,792. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company's flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ocular Therapeutix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ocular Therapeutix wasn't on the list.

While Ocular Therapeutix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here