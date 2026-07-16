Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 35,121 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.39%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

Further Reading

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