Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,155 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.71% of Tyson Foods worth $145,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,200 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company's stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts: Sign Up

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here