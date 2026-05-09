Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Olin Corporation $OLN

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 51,836 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 3.44% of Olin worth $81,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Olin by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Olin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Olin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Olin from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Angela M. Castle sold 2,379 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $57,690.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,054. This trade represents a 60.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Key Olin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Olin this week:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.21. Olin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Olin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.43%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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