Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857,496 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,466 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up about 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Kenvue worth $135,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Kenvue by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 1.6% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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