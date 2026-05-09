Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $87.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,063 shares of the company's stock after selling 318,229 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.27% of FOX worth $87,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FOX by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,467,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 216,806 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $12,505,370.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 362,206 shares in the company, valued at $20,892,042.08. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $37,117,166.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 152 shares in the company, valued at $8,846.40. This represents a 99.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,586,871 shares of company stock worth $91,893,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.68% of the company's stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.4%

FOXA opened at $62.94 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOXA is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp's operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

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