Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 18,432 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,654 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,432 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 2.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.24% of Ingredion worth $156,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 544 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 5,651 shares of the company's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $4,020,217.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,002,983.22. This trade represents a 40.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $5,784,010. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of INGR stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is 31.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

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Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Further Reading

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