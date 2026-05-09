Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 2,408 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,473 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $103,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $506.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $628.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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