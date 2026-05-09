Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 97,098 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,098 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.88% of Darling Ingredients worth $50,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 681.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 138.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.4%

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.54%.Darling Ingredients's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darling Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darling Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Darling Ingredients currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here