Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 119.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 78,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 104.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 234,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

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UL Solutions Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.37 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 10.61%.UL Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from UL Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,166,177. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut UL Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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