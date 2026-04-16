Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 98,745 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Phipps sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,440,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,099,966. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $9,053,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,023,880 shares in the company, valued at $42,132,662. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.03. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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