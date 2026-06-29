Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 32,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $457,419,000 after acquiring an additional 876,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 724,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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