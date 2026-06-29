Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,474 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 80,182 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.04% of Zebra Technologies worth $107,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,613,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $549,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $323,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.09.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $251.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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