Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Position Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,099 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 34,608 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $245.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $236.88 and its 200-day moving average is $237.97. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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