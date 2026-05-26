Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 257.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,237,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $111,241,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 97,329 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4,020.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 697,753 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $62,742,000 after purchasing an additional 680,818 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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