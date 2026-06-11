Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $4.23 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,696 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company's stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

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