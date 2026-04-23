Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.3% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6%

Zoetis stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $172.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here