Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,946 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zoetis by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock worth $631,046,000 after acquiring an additional 550,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,357 shares of the company's stock worth $620,595,000 after acquiring an additional 496,320 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,615,131 shares of the company's stock worth $528,966,000 after acquiring an additional 730,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $115.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.97 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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