Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,272 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Zoetis were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company's stock worth $6,190,326,000 after acquiring an additional 419,777 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock worth $631,046,000 after purchasing an additional 550,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,357 shares of the company's stock worth $620,595,000 after purchasing an additional 496,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,615,131 shares of the company's stock worth $528,966,000 after purchasing an additional 730,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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