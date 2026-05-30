Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,184 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,727 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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