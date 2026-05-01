Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 166,942 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Zoom Communications worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company's stock worth $699,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,219,148 shares of the company's stock worth $595,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 46.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company's stock worth $218,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,644,822 shares of the company's stock worth $228,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238,698 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts: Sign Up

Zoom Communications Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ZM stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $230,786.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,167,768.68. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,312.36. This represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 138,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,330 over the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications

Key Stories Impacting Zoom Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options buying—investors purchased ~23,600 call options on Thursday (about +41% vs. average), signaling short-term bullish bets and likely contributing to upward price pressure. (No direct article link)

Unusually large options buying—investors purchased ~23,600 call options on Thursday (about +41% vs. average), signaling short-term bullish bets and likely contributing to upward price pressure. (No direct article link) Positive Sentiment: Management is investing in positioning Zoom around large language models (a dedicated “SWAT team” to manage how ChatGPT/Gemini describe the company), which could help product differentiation and enterprise demand for AI-enhanced features. Zoom Has a ‘SWAT Team' to Stand Out on ChatGPT and Gemini

Management is investing in positioning Zoom around large language models (a dedicated “SWAT team” to manage how ChatGPT/Gemini describe the company), which could help product differentiation and enterprise demand for AI-enhanced features. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced Q1 FY2027 results will be released after the market close on May 21 with a live webcast—this is a near-term catalyst that can drive volatility and reprice shares based on guidance and metrics. Zoom to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027

Company announced Q1 FY2027 results will be released after the market close on May 21 with a live webcast—this is a near-term catalyst that can drive volatility and reprice shares based on guidance and metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Media and retail interest is elevated—Zacks and other outlets flagged ZM as a “trending” ticker and noted the stock’s intraday uptick, reflecting greater retail/investor attention that can amplify moves in either direction. Zoom Communications (ZM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Media and retail interest is elevated—Zacks and other outlets flagged ZM as a “trending” ticker and noted the stock’s intraday uptick, reflecting greater retail/investor attention that can amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Online investor forums (LSE share chat) show active discussion—useful to gauge retail sentiment but not a reliable directional signal on its own. Zoom Video Communications Share Chat (ZM.US)

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoom Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoom Communications wasn't on the list.

While Zoom Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here