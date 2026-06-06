Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,454 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $5,679,146.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,571.12. This trade represents a 65.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,130,002.24. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,228 shares of company stock worth $14,102,835. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $101.62 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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