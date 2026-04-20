Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 118,065 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585,235 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 118,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $125,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is 192.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.05.

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CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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