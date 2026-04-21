Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 23,305 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,394 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,975.32. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,012,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,941.44. The trade was a 53.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.74.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EW opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.Edwards Lifesciences's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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